NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Rain chances are back for the weekend

After a couple of sunny and seasonable days, we are about to shift to a more unsettled pattern.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer, muggier conditions return next week!

After a couple of sunny and seasonable days, we are about to shift to a more unsettled pattern.

  • Mainly dry & seasonable to finish off the workweek
  • First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend
  • Warm and muggy conditions return next week

Temperatures reached the mid 70s once again this afternoon, which will set us up for a comfortable evening! With high pressure in control, those dry conditions will stick around as well. Eventually, lows will bottom out in the low 50s for the Friday morning commute before afternoon high temperatures rebound back into the mid-upper 70s.

Although we’ll start to see clouds pick up over the course of our Friday, dry conditions are expected to last for most locations. The exception will be our mountain communities, where a few showers are possible by the evening hours.

Rain chances next 5 days
Rain chances next 5 days(WBTV)

Shifting our focus to the weekend... A First Alert remains in place for Saturday and Sunday as scattered showers and storms are expected. No need to cancel any outdoor plans as this won’t be a washout but keeping the umbrella and First Alert Weather App around would be a good call! Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s Saturday afternoon and will likely reach the 80-degree mark by Sunday.

We only warm up from there! By the time we get to the start of next week, highs in the mid 80s will become the norm. The difference between these mid 80s and the 80s we had around a few days ago will be the humidity. With dewpoints nearing the 60-degree mark next week, it will feel more like the end of spring/start of summer as we wrap up the 7-day forecast.

Stay tuned for additional rain timing updates as we near the weekend and have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has fought for more than a year to get coverage to treat his CIDP.
Denied again, Medicare appeal granted quickly after WBTV Investigation
Police were on the scene early Wednesday morning following a deadly shooting in Rock Hill.
Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three
Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: mother of one victim speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Last year, police targeted Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road, where they did more than...
CMPD targets aggressive bike riders causing ‘havoc on the streets of Charlotte’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday evening forecast
Today across the region
Rain chances holding off until this weekend
Friday will be our last dry day before we head into the weekend.
Rain chances holding off until this weekend
The weekend forecast is a trick one, but it won't be a washout.
First Alert for rain to start, end weekend