First Alert: Rain chances are back for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer, muggier conditions return next week!

After a couple of sunny and seasonable days, we are about to shift to a more unsettled pattern.

Mainly dry & seasonable to finish off the workweek

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend

Warm and muggy conditions return next week

Temperatures reached the mid 70s once again this afternoon, which will set us up for a comfortable evening! With high pressure in control, those dry conditions will stick around as well. Eventually, lows will bottom out in the low 50s for the Friday morning commute before afternoon high temperatures rebound back into the mid-upper 70s.

Although we’ll start to see clouds pick up over the course of our Friday, dry conditions are expected to last for most locations. The exception will be our mountain communities, where a few showers are possible by the evening hours.

Rain chances next 5 days (WBTV)

Shifting our focus to the weekend... A First Alert remains in place for Saturday and Sunday as scattered showers and storms are expected. No need to cancel any outdoor plans as this won’t be a washout but keeping the umbrella and First Alert Weather App around would be a good call! Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s Saturday afternoon and will likely reach the 80-degree mark by Sunday.

We only warm up from there! By the time we get to the start of next week, highs in the mid 80s will become the norm. The difference between these mid 80s and the 80s we had around a few days ago will be the humidity. With dewpoints nearing the 60-degree mark next week, it will feel more like the end of spring/start of summer as we wrap up the 7-day forecast.

Stay tuned for additional rain timing updates as we near the weekend and have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.