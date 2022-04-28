NC DHHS Flu
Fire truck damaged by hit-and-run driver

Witness approached driver, driver left the scene
Police say the driver caused $500 damage to the firetruck.
Police say the driver caused $500 damage to the firetruck.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the driver who damaged a fire truck owned by the Salisbury Fire Department.

According to the report, the incident happened at the Home 2 Suites parking lot in the 1300 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd. on Monday night. Firefighters were at the hotel checking the sprinkler system.

A witness described seeing a woman attempting to make a three point turn in the parking lot. The woman backed her white SUV into the fire truck, causing approximately $500 in damage.

The witness stopped the woman and told her she had hit the firetruck. The witness said the woman acknowledged hitting the firetruck, but then drove away.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police.

