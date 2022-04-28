Fire truck damaged by hit-and-run driver

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the driver who damaged a fire truck owned by the Salisbury Fire Department.

According to the report, the incident happened at the Home 2 Suites parking lot in the 1300 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd. on Monday night. Firefighters were at the hotel checking the sprinkler system.

A witness described seeing a woman attempting to make a three point turn in the parking lot. The woman backed her white SUV into the fire truck, causing approximately $500 in damage.

The witness stopped the woman and told her she had hit the firetruck. The witness said the woman acknowledged hitting the firetruck, but then drove away.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police.

