Crash takes down power pole, traffic lights on Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash has shut down Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte.

The road is shut down in both directions between Park Road and the Park Road Shopping Center.

Police cruisers and crews with Duke Energy were on the scene, as utility workers worked to remove downed powerlines.

A check of Duke Energy’s outage map did not show any power outages in the area.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash, which also downed traffic lights.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if the crash will impact any bus routes.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

