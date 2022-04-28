COOPER: National Guard sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is sending military support to Ukraine.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced this afternoon that the North Carolina National Guard will send M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers at the request of the Department of Defense.

“The reports of war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces amid their ongoing attacks on Ukraine are heartbreaking and demand serious action,” said Cooper. “North Carolina stands with the people of Ukraine and is ready to support their fight for democracy and freedom.”

This morning, President Joe Biden said he would ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion.

Cooper in February signed an executive order that directed state government agencies to review all existing contracts and terminate any agreements that directly benefit Russian entities. It also included alcohol sales made through the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

