Community holding vigil to remember Cheslie Kryst on her 31st birthday

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Cheslie Kryst, the former Miss USA, will be remembered Thursday on what would have been her 31st birthday.

A public vigil and balloon release is happening Thursday at 7 p.m. at her alma mater, Fort Mill High School in South Carolina.

The event will take place at the school’s stadium, located at 225 Munn Road E in Fort Mill.

Kryst died by suicide on Jan. 30. Her mother says she struggled with depression.

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.

Kryst grew up in Charlotte and attended Huntingtowne Farms Elementary, Quail Hollow Middle and Southwest Middle before moving to South Carolina and graduating from Fort Mill High School.

She attended the University of South Carolina and also had obtained M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from Wake Forest University.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

