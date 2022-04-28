CMPD’s animal control holds first ‘Bless Your Heart’ community clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Control and Care unit held its first “Bless Your Heart” community clinic on Thursday.

This program helps provide veterinary services for pets in need. They’ll help with things like vaccines, dental and other medical care.

“It’s super important to be able to provide this to the community, based on the fact that a lot of them may not be able to go to a vet to do it. So, we started these clinics on that, hence the bless your heart,” Julia Connor, with animal control and care, said.

Organizers held the clinic Thursday at Camp North End in Charlotte. Officials said they will hold monthly community clinics at the camp for pets in need of these veterinary services.

The services are provided through a $51,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, according to a news release.

For more information, go to the program’s website.

