91-year-old reports late wife’s wedding bands missing from local nursing home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 91-year-old resident of The Citadel in Salisbury says his late wife’s wedding bands and the gold chain he kept them on are missing.

The man’s daughter told police that she last saw her father wearing the necklace and rings on Saturday morning when she went to visit him. She said that on Sunday night when she returned, the necklace and rings were gone.

Staff helped the daughter look in the bedding, the man’s clothing, and the room, but the items were not found. The value of the rings and the necklace is $2,300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

