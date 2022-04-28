NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

91-year-old reports late wife’s wedding bands missing from local nursing home

The man's daughter says he was wearing the necklace and rings on Saturday morning, but that on...
The man's daughter says he was wearing the necklace and rings on Saturday morning, but that on Sunday night the items were gone. (File picture, not the actual rings.)(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 91-year-old resident of The Citadel in Salisbury says his late wife’s wedding bands and the gold chain he kept them on are missing.

The man’s daughter told police that she last saw her father wearing the necklace and rings on Saturday morning when she went to visit him. She said that on Sunday night when she returned, the necklace and rings were gone.

Staff helped the daughter look in the bedding, the man’s clothing, and the room, but the items were not found. The value of the rings and the necklace is $2,300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: Mother of one victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
Cheryl Richardson
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

In Mecklenburg County, just ten percent of people in majority-white communities have medical...
Diagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt
Diagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt
2022 NFL Draft
Top NFL draft picks who made the postseason as a rookie
Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC opened in 1926.
15 of the most unique movie theaters in the US
Diaper Bank of North Carolina helping families in need
Diaper Bank of North Carolina helping families in need