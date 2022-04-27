Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people are dead following a shooting late Tuesday night in Rock Hill, S.C.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, numerous calls came in shortly after 10 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area of Westover Circle.

As officers were heading to the scene, another caller said the shooting happened on Gist Road.

Officers arrived on Gist Road and found two men in the roadway with gunshot wounds, according to the RHPD. Authorities said one of the men, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died.

A third person, and second 16-year-old, was found in a vehicle parked on the road with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Police said a fourth man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

Qua Hart says his 17-year-old brother, Evante Hart, is one of the three people who died in the shooting.

“There’s blood right there and you don’t know whose blood it is and they’re telling us they were someone up this way,” Hart said. “You just really don’t know. I just don’t know. I want to know. I don’t know; I just wish there were something that I could’ve done, honestly, because he was too young to be taken, you know.”

Qua talked to WBTV after coming out to the scene to find out more information. He came to Gist Street after getting that news to see if it was real.

“It was very shocking. I was like in disbelief waking up that early to that…but that was what was going through my head like it can’t be real,” he said.

Qua said he got a call around 6:30 that morning that his brother was involved in a shooting. He said the person was the first to tell him his brother was dead.

“I just remember waking up to a call that my little brother was shot and killed,” he said.

Evante Hart was just 17 years old. One of nine siblings in a close-knit family, he was especially close with his brother, Qua.

”Honestly everybody’s upset and still in disbelief,” he said.

Qua remembers his brother and their relationship fondly. He described him as the type of person everyone loved as soon as they met him.

”Funny, kind, overall good person. There’s nothing I can bad about him other than sometimes you just hang out with the wrong people,” he said.

The disbelief is still there but the hurt and pain of this loss is starting to seep in, knowing his brother is no longer a phone call away.

”He called me actually yesterday morning. And I missed the call. Literally, wish I would have answered so I could hear that last, ‘I love you,’” said Hart.

RHPD has arrested Ahmik Coleman, 17, in connection with the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate, but say there is no threat to the public.

