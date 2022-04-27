NC DHHS Flu
Staying dry through rest of week before First Alert for weekend rain, storm chances

Tonight will be another chilly night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cool mornings and mild afternoons will be the trend through the end of the week. By the weekend, temperatures will return into the 80s but our chances for rain will also increase.

  • Rest of Today: Sunny and mild
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

After starting out this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’re going to wrap up the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will be another chilly night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll wrap up the week with a few more clouds on Friday but remain dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll be tracking a storm system dragging a cold front across the Plains. This system will increase our chances for rain as the front pushes east. On Saturday, there will be a chance for scattered showers; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

On Sunday we will warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More unsettled weather can be expected for Monday and Tuesday with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon; highs will range from the low to mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

