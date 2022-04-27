NC DHHS Flu
PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day

On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.(Zoo Knoxville via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a baby chimpanzee.

On Friday, which happened to be Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The zoo says Binti had an undisclosed complication, but her caretakers and veterinary team stepped in and she’s now recovering well.

While Binti gets her strength back, the Great Apes team is caring for the baby around the clock.

A name hasn’t been announced yet.

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

