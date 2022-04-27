One dies in Rock Hill, S.C. house fire, officials say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a deadly house fire Tuesday night in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, firefighters got a call about a structure fire with entrapment on Blackmon Street shortly before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy black smoke was showing and two adults were outside the home.

Crews found Reco Miller, 50, dead inside the house, according to the RHFD. No other injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.