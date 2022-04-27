NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One dies in Rock Hill, S.C. house fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy black smoke was showing and two adults were outside the home.
When firefighters arrived, they said heavy black smoke was showing and two adults were outside the home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a deadly house fire Tuesday night in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, firefighters got a call about a structure fire with entrapment on Blackmon Street shortly before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy black smoke was showing and two adults were outside the home.

Crews found Reco Miller, 50, dead inside the house, according to the RHFD. No other injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has fought for more than a year to get coverage to treat his CIDP.
Denied again, Medicare appeal granted quickly after WBTV Investigation
Police were on the scene early Wednesday morning following a deadly shooting in Rock Hill.
Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three
Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: mother of one victim speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Last year, police targeted Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road, where they did more than...
CMPD targets aggressive bike riders causing ‘havoc on the streets of Charlotte’

Latest News

Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
Waxhaw Family open doors to Ukrainian family fleeing the war
Waxhaw family welcomes Ukrainian family fleeing war for safety
MerleFest
MerleFest brings big artists to small town NC
Man says a teen on a scooter assaulted him blocks away from Romare Bearden Park
Man says a teen on a scooter assaulted him blocks away from Romare Bearden Park
CMS teachers could soon be among highest paid in N.C.
CMS teachers could soon be among highest paid in N.C.