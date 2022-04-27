Nice stretch of weather before First Alert to unsettled weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building in behind Tuesday’s front will provide wall-to-wall sunshine today along with a gusty breeze and slightly below-average afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Sunshine, breezy and a little cooler today

Little below-average temperatures rest of week

Weekend First Alert: Periods of rain/storms

Clear skies and chilly readings back in the 40s are in play for most neighborhoods tonight. A few spots north of Interstate 40 will dip back down to the colder 30s and a touch of frost is possible there.

Thursday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. Friday will bring times of clouds and sun and probably remain dry with highs holding in the seasonal middle 70s.

A broad-brush First Alert has been hoisted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as there will likely be several rounds of rain and storms that could impact your outdoor plans. We’re not forecasting a washout, so if you are flexible, you should be able to get outside and enjoy several rain-free hours.

The best chance for rain Saturday appears to come early in the day, but with extensive cloud cover, Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with afternoon readings in the lower 70s.

Sunday hopefully starts out dry, but probably ends with a round of showers and thunderstorms as we warm to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms probably linger into Monday and even Tuesday as well.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

