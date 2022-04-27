NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship

Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the suspect. (WISN, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (WISN) - A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing a 30-year-old mother of six in Wisconsin. Her family says she was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in the death of 30-year-old Brittany Booker. He’s considered armed and dangerous. There’s a $2,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Booker’s body was found Sunday morning in her vehicle in Racine, Wisconsin. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old.

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her family says. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old.(Source: Family photos, WISN via CNN)

“This is not fair. It’s not fair to her,” said her cousin, Shameeka Boykin. “No one is doing good right now.”

Investigators say one of Booker’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with Jackson. When Booker helped her friend in February, Jackson attacked her with a hammer, they say. Booker survived that attack.

However, two months later, police say Jackson came back and killed Booker.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in relation to Booker's death. He’s considered...
Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in relation to Booker's death. He’s considered armed and dangerous.(Source: WISN via CNN)

“She didn’t deserve it. He didn’t have to do her like that,” said Booker’s cousin, Faith Spencer.

Police say Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has several warrants out for his arrest, including attempted homicide in relation to the alleged hammer attack.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Racine Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has fought for more than a year to get coverage to treat his CIDP.
Denied again, Medicare appeal granted quickly after WBTV Investigation
Police were on the scene early Wednesday morning following a deadly shooting in Rock Hill.
Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three
CMPD-generic
Missing 9-year-old Charlotte girl found
Last year, police targeted Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road, where they did more than...
CMPD targets aggressive bike riders causing ‘havoc on the streets of Charlotte’
Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
Suspect arrested in Rock Hill homicide that left three dead Tuesday night

Latest News

Amid tensions of Ukraine war, Russia and the U.S. swap prisoners.
Russia and US exchange prisoners in surprise swap
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter reporting earnings on heels of Elon Musk buyout deal
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks new powers to use oligarchs’ assets for Ukraine
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices