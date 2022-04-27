Major fire burns abandoned Hickory factory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An abandoned factory building in Hickory burned down in the early morning hours of Wednesday, leaving behind charred rubble and few support beams.

Hickory firefighters were sent to the building, located at 1655 11th Ave. NE at 12:05 a.m. April 27.

Crews were on scene for more than seven hours working to put out the main fire, as well as other smoldering fires.

Large warehouse fire burns building to the ground Wednesday morning in Hickory. Investigators not sure i go on it happened, but the structure has been vacant for years. pic.twitter.com/sMN2Fhbtbc — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 27, 2022

Long View and St. Stephens’ fire departments were called in to provide mutual aid.

Hickory Police Department and Catawba County EMS also responded.

No injuries were reported.

