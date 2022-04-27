Major fire burns abandoned Hickory factory
Crews remained on scene for more than seven hours.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An abandoned factory building in Hickory burned down in the early morning hours of Wednesday, leaving behind charred rubble and few support beams.
Hickory firefighters were sent to the building, located at 1655 11th Ave. NE at 12:05 a.m. April 27.
Crews were on scene for more than seven hours working to put out the main fire, as well as other smoldering fires.
Long View and St. Stephens’ fire departments were called in to provide mutual aid.
Hickory Police Department and Catawba County EMS also responded.
No injuries were reported.
