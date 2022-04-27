NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Unsettled pattern to return by the weekend

After an active day across the area, radar has calmed down and a chilly evening is ahead of us.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storms are moving out and cooler temperatures are moving in!

After an active day across the area, the radar has calmed down and a chilly evening is ahead of us.

  • Temperatures to start off in the 40s the next couple of mornings
  • Sunny and seasonable afternoons expected through Thursday
  • First Alert: Periods of rain and storms return to the forecast by the weekend

Temperatures reached the low-mid 80s this afternoon before a cold front brought showers and storms to the area. Now that the front is east of us, we are drying out and cooling down.

Wednesday morning planner
Wednesday morning planner(WBTV)

Expect temperatures to fall into the 40s by the time we wake up Wednesday morning! High pressure will be building in for the middle of the week, keeping us dry and sunny, just cooler. For this reason, highs will be back into the low-mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon. Thursday will be very similar before clouds increase into Friday.

By this weekend, rain chances will have also picked up and a First Alert is now in place Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Although it won’t be raining all day every day, periods of rain and storms could impact outdoor plans.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer and have a great rest of your Tuesday!

