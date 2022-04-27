NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert in place from Saturday to Monday as more rain approaches

Weather will stay warm, dry and mostly sunny until this weekend.
Weather will stay warm, dry and mostly sunny until this weekend.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and seasonable Thursday ahead!

First Alert: Periods of rain and storms return for the weekend...

  • Wednesday evening: Another chilly night ahead.
  • Thursday: Seasonable temperatures return by the afternoon.
  • This weekend: First Alert as rain, storm chances increase through Monday.

After starting our Wednesday off on a chilly note, temperatures warmed quickly into the 70s this afternoon. With high pressure in control, we stayed dry and mainly sunny, a trend that will continue through our Thursday.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s once again tomorrow morning, but will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s by the afternoon hours.

Our dry and seasonable conditions will last through Friday, but cloud-cover will increase ahead of our next rain chances.

A First Alert is in place from Saturday through Monday as periods of rain and thunderstorms look likely at this time. No need to cancel the outdoor plans just yet, but keep your First Alert Weather App handy, and stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer.

Fortunately, it won’t be a complete washout! As rain chances increase into the second half of the seven-day forecast, so will our temperatures. We’re back to the 80s by next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: mother of one victim speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Cheryl Richardson
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61

Latest News

Weekend Rain Coverage First Alert
First Alert: Rain chances are back for the weekend
First Alert Weather Thursday evening forecast
Today across the region
Rain chances holding off until this weekend
Friday will be our last dry day before we head into the weekend.
Rain chances holding off until this weekend
The weekend forecast is a trick one, but it won't be a washout.
First Alert for rain to start, end weekend