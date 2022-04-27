First Alert in place from Saturday to Monday as more rain approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and seasonable Thursday ahead!

First Alert: Periods of rain and storms return for the weekend...

Wednesday evening: Another chilly night ahead.

Thursday: Seasonable temperatures return by the afternoon.

This weekend: First Alert as rain, storm chances increase through Monday.

After starting our Wednesday off on a chilly note, temperatures warmed quickly into the 70s this afternoon. With high pressure in control, we stayed dry and mainly sunny, a trend that will continue through our Thursday.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s once again tomorrow morning, but will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s by the afternoon hours.

Our dry and seasonable conditions will last through Friday, but cloud-cover will increase ahead of our next rain chances.

A First Alert is in place from Saturday through Monday as periods of rain and thunderstorms look likely at this time. No need to cancel the outdoor plans just yet, but keep your First Alert Weather App handy, and stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer.

Fortunately, it won’t be a complete washout! As rain chances increase into the second half of the seven-day forecast, so will our temperatures. We’re back to the 80s by next week.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

