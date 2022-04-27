Crime Stoppers: Detectives still seeking arrests in several 2022 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly four months into 2022 and detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify people involved in several incidents featured on WBTV’s weekly Crime Stoppers segment.

Last week, the Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared a surveillance video on social media showing a person walking down a sidewalk with what appears to be a gun. According to the post, the person seen in the video is wanted in connection to a shooting on Snow Lane in east Charlotte.

Police are also trying to identify a man who attempted to break into a home near the Mecklenburg County – Cabarrus County line. The incident happened after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at a home on Farmington Ridge Parkway.

Footage from a home security camera shows a man walking around outside of the house. Police said the man was armed with a handgun at the time.

According to Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers, the suspected intruder is believed to be about 5′9″ and 160 pounds. Smith said detectives think the man may live in the area near the Mecklenburg County-Cabarrus County line.

“This guy was probably breaking in there to commit some type of larceny, but again, it’s uncertain what his intent was, but because he was armed, we definitely have to consider him dangerous,” said Smith in a previous interview.

CMPD detectives have also been working to identify a man who robbed a Walgreens in southwest Charlotte. The incident happened Monday, January 10 around 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens store located in the 2200 block of West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte.

The armed man stole cash and cigarettes during the robbery.

In addition to the aforementioned crimes, police are also trying to identify a woman who attacked a worker at a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Jan. 1, 2022 at the B & K Gas & More located on Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte. The altercation was captured by a surveillance camera in the business. Smith said the incident happened because of a dispute over a food order.

“If this individual would’ve attacked our victim while at the workplace, then that just shows you the mindset of that suspect so we would like to get her identified,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in Charlotte is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

