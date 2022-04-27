NC DHHS Flu
Crash closed portion of I-40 eastbound in Iredell Co.

The road was shut down just after 10 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 40 in Iredell County was shut down Wednesday morning after a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers was reported.

The wreck happened around exit 141 eastbound, the exit for Sharon School Road.

The incident shut the road down just after 10 a.m. and reopened around12:30 p.m.

WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the wreck and whether any injuries were reported.

