Crash closed portion of I-40 eastbound in Iredell Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 40 in Iredell County was shut down Wednesday morning after a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers was reported.

The wreck happened around exit 141 eastbound, the exit for Sharon School Road.

The incident shut the road down just after 10 a.m. and reopened around12:30 p.m.

WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the wreck and whether any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.