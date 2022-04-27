NC DHHS Flu
Community medication take back event in Salisbury on Saturday

The event is happening at the Medicine Shoppe on W. Innes St.
The event is happening at the Medicine Shoppe on W. Innes St.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An event is set for Saturday for folks in Rowan County to dispose of unused or expired medications.

The Center for Prevention Services, the Medicine Shoppe, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department are partnering together to host a drive thru medication take back event.

The take back event will be held on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, April 30, from 9 am – 12 pm at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 1357 W. Innes St. Salisbury. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to the Department of Justice.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says that the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

If there are any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach back out to parson-adams@preventionservices.org.

