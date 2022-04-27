NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte community supports injured pasta cook

Since the Pasta and Provisions employee’s life-threatening accident Easter Sunday, many have donated to support him.
The restaurant says their pasta cook, Thang Sum, fell off a trampoline while playing with his nieces and nephews Easter Sunday.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A long-beloved restaurant in town, Pasta and Provisions in Charlotte, says they need help supporting one of their own.

The restaurant says their pasta cook, Thang Sum, fell off a trampoline while playing with his nieces and nephews Easter Sunday.

Since then, he has been in the hospital, paralyzed from the neck down.

What happened has hit his coworkers, regulars at Pasta and Provisions, and many others just in and around Charlotte hard.

“He might be able to get some feeling back in his arms but he won’t be able to use them,” explained Dylan George, the general manager at Pasta and Provisions.

He said Thang has been with their location on Providence road, making pasta by hand in the back kitchen, since 2019. He came as a refugee from Myanmar. Since then, he has had quite an impression on his community and his coworkers.

“He was a goofy guy...he’d show up in a hard hat just for fun,” said his general manager.

“I miss Thang. Please, I wait for Thang,” said Agustin Ortez, a pasta cook that worked alongside him.

A GoFundMe is set up to help with his medical bills. If you want to help, you can find that link here.

