Cabarrus Schools superintendent meeting with parents in series of forums

First Community Connection event took place on Tuesday
The first session was held on Tuesday at Hickory Ridge High.
The first session was held on Tuesday at Hickory Ridge High.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools superintendent Dr. John Kopicki is spending time out of the office and in high schools across the county to hear concerns of parents.

The first session of Community Connections with Dr. Kopicki took place at Hickory Ridge High School on Tuesday night. The sessions will be an opportunity for parents to meet Dr. Kopicki and receive his feedback regarding the 2021-2022 school year.

During the 90-minute, interactive sessions attendees also will provide input for the district’s new strategic plan.

Each session begins at 6:00 p.m. The remaining schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 28, Mount Pleasant High School

Tuesday, May 3, Concord High School

Tuesday, May 10, West Cabarrus High School

Thursday, May 19, Central Cabarrus High School

Monday, May 23, Cox Mill High School

Tuesday, May 24, Jay M. Robinson High School

Thursday, June 2 Northwest Cabarrus High School

