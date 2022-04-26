West End Plaza in Salisbury to host library’s ‘Bookpalooza’ sale

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s time to buy books! Rowan Public Library, in conjunction with the Friends of Rowan Public Library, is hosting a massive, four-day-long book sale event that begins Friday, April 29, with a preview sale for Friends of RPL members. From Saturday, April 30, through Monday, May 2, the sale is open to the public. Bookpalooza will take place in the West End Plaza Event Center (formerly a JC Penney storefront), located at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W, Salisbury.

The sale selection includes adult, young adult, and children’s fiction, and a wide variety of nonfiction titles. The sale also includes DVDs, CDs, audiobooks on CD, and specialty items, including vinyl.

The Friends of Rowan Public Library member sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29. If you are not yet a member, memberships can be purchased at the door; an individual membership is only $10. Members may begin checking in at the front entrance of the West End Plaza Event Center at 5 p.m. to secure a place in line. The preview sale opens to verified Friends of RPL members at 6 p.m.

After Friday night’s members-only sale, Bookpalooza is open to the public! Everyone is invited to shop on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 1, from 2 to 5 p.m.; and on Monday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Standard pricing is $2 for hardback books, $1 for softcover books, 50 cents for pocket paperback books, $1 for hardback children’s books, 50 cents for children’s softcover books, and $1 for DVDs and CDs. However, Bookpalooza includes a variety of special discounts so that everyone can enjoy this book-selling party!

Saturday and Sunday’s sale hours feature a “Wheel of Discounts” that will spin each hour and reveal a new special offer for all shoppers. There are also special discounts that extend past the hour, though these discounts cannot be stacked:

· Saturday and Sunday: All educators and students receive 50% off their total purchase. Simply show your ID or other proof of employment/enrollment for any preschool, primary or secondary school (including homeschools), or higher education institute to receive 50% off your total purchase.

· Sunday: Seniors (ages 55+), Rowan County Employees, and veterans receive 50% off their total purchase. Show your ID or other verification to receive 50% off your total purchase.

· Monday: Final Sale Extravaganza – Fill a box or bag full of items for a ridiculously low price.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own shopping bags or boxes to the sale. The Friends of RPL Bookpalooza will accept cash, Apple Pay, AmEx, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa payments. Checks made out to the Friends of Rowan Public Library will also be accepted.

Donations or used items will also be accepted during Bookpalooza hours. Those who would like to donate items (books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and vinyl) to the Friends of RPL are invited to take advantage of the easy drop-off opportunity: Look for the signs outside of the WEP Event Center, near the Bookpalooza entrance, and drive up to the donation drop-off at the former JC Penney loading dock. Consider cleaning out your personal library and then replenishing it with new-to-you titles!

Proceeds from the Friends of RPL’s Bookpalooza directly benefit Rowan Public Library and are used to help fund a variety of initiatives, including RPL’s 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading initiative, which offers programs and reading incentives for all ages.

In the event of a sell-out, the sale will end, and a closing notice will be posted on www.RowanPublicLibrary.org as well as RPL’s social media pages. To learn more about the Friends of RPL and its membership and volunteer opportunities, visit www.friendsofrpl.org. For more information about Bookpalooza, call 704-216-8240.

