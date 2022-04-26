U.S. Marshall’s Office offering reward in Burke Co. homicide case

ICARD, N.C. (WBTV) - Nolan Smith hasn’t been seen since the homicide four days ago and officials are desperate to get a hold of him.

“Drugs go on all the time so what do you expect?”

Hal Dameron said he’s lived his whole life around the Icard community. He’s seen a lot change--not all good.

“They just gone crazy,” Dameron said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a manhunt is underway for Nolan Smith. He’s a suspect in the death of 35-year-old Jonathan Carl Ross.

[U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward in search for Burke County murder suspect]

Late last week, Ross was found lying in the roadway on Spaniel Street. They said he wasn’t showing signs of life.

Medics arrived a short time later and confirmed the death. The reason for the killing isn’t known at this point, but the incident report said drugs may have played a factor in all of this.

“This place is getting worser every day.”

Ricky Lindsey calls the county home. He said even though crimes like this happen here, it doesn’t sour him from living here.

“This might be a little bad place but not too bad,” Lindsey told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

The U.S. Marshall’s office was brought on the case in the search for Smith, but so far he’s eluding custody.

“They’ve already got crazy and stupid. That’s the reason why I’m leaving the area I’m in.”

Beverly Johnson said she’s leaving the ever-encroaching city for a more tranquil life in the mountains. And offers this advice to anyone thinking about breaking the law in Burke County.

“If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.”

The U.S. Marshall’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Smith’s capture.

