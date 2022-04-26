Two pets killed in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thirty firefighters worked to put out a two-story house fire in southwest Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

The fire took place at 7100 Rock Island Road around 4 p.m. and was controlled in 20 minutes. Nobody was injured but CFD deemed it accidental.

Two adults were displaced with an estimated fire loss of $60K. A dog and cat both died in the fire.

