Two pets killed in southwest Charlotte house fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thirty firefighters worked to put out a two-story house fire in southwest Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

The fire took place at 7100 Rock Island Road around 4 p.m. and was controlled in 20 minutes. Nobody was injured but CFD deemed it accidental.

Two adults were displaced with an estimated fire loss of $60K. A dog and cat both died in the fire.

