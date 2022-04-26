NC DHHS Flu
Rock Hill, S.C. leaders approve ordinance prohibiting panhandling

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Panhandling is now prohibited in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill City Council approved an ordinance during Monday night’s meeting that prevents people from asking for money in any public place. That includes musicians and other street performers.

Rock Hill already had an ordinance that covers the downtown area. Police said it’s been successful; they have arrested violators and issued tickets.

The new ordinance will cover the entire city, including roads and underpasses where panhandlers operate.

City council members also approved an ordinance that bans camping on public property.

Violations of both bans will be declared a public nuisance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

