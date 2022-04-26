NC DHHS Flu
Powerball ticket sold in N.C. won $2 million in Monday’s drawing

The $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and captured the Power Play prize of $2 million.
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Check those tickets.

A Powerball ticket sold at a Fayetteville grocery store for Monday’s drawing won a $2 million prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $2 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, winning the largest prize nationally in the drawing, lottery officials said.

The $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and captured the Power Play prize of $2 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $454 million as an annuity prize or $271.9 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing, a news release stated. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

