NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has fought for more than a year to get coverage to treat his CIDP.
Denied again, Medicare appeal granted quickly after WBTV Investigation
Police were on the scene early Wednesday morning following a deadly shooting in Rock Hill.
Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket sold in N.C. won $2 million in Monday’s drawing
CMPD-generic
Missing 9-year-old Charlotte girl found
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Latest News

Voting sign
Know where to vote? One-stop early voting in N.C. begins May 17
Congressman Cawthorn cited for gun at airport
Congressman Cawthorn cited for gun at airport
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport
EXCLUSIVE: McCrae Dowless, key to NC-9 election fraud case, speaks after release from jail
McCrae Dowless’s family says ‘rest of the story’ will be told on election fraud allegations
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer