N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Police say Transportation Security Administration located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was issued a citation by CMPD on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration (TSA) located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm and stated that it was his and cooperated with CMPD officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released and CMPD took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

Federal judge shuts down attempt to keep Madison Cawthorn off ballots

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

