NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten in the leg, ankle and shoulder, according to her grandmother. She received several stitches and underwent two surgeries.(Source: ZoomBlurredBackgrounds via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl from California is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. The girl’s mother fatally stabbed one of the dogs while trying to save her daughter.

Family members say the Sunday night attack on 1-year-old Ruby Ann Cervantes by two blue nose pit bulls lasted no more than three or four minutes, KNBC reports. The girl’s mother, grandmother and aunt were all injured trying to stop the attack.

“He [The dog] had her by the leg, and I had to get his teeth off of her,” said Margaret Morales, Ruby’s grandmother, as reported by KTLA. “He bit my hand, and my hand’s pretty severely cut open.”

Jaime Morales, Ruby’s mother, eventually grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed one of the dogs.

“It was either him or my daughter, so I chose my daughter. I did whatever I had to do to protect my daughter,” Jaime Morales told KNBC.

Ruby was bitten in the leg, ankle and shoulder, according to her grandmother. She received several stitches and underwent two surgeries, including one for a fractured hip. She was expected to be placed in the intensive care unit after the surgeries.

The other three victims all required stitches, as well, KCOP reports. Jaime Morales was bitten in the face and arm while protecting her daughter.

“I did what I had to do because he [the dog] wouldn’t let go,” she said.  “I feel really bad, but I had to. I’m pretty sure anyone would have done it.”

The two pit bulls, both 3 years old, were owned by Margaret Morales, according to KNBC. They were normally outside dogs but were inside at the time of the attack after receiving baths. Family members say the dogs had not been aggressive prior to the incident.

The second dog involved in the attack was taken away by animal control and will be euthanized.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has fought for more than a year to get coverage to treat his CIDP.
Denied again, Medicare appeal granted quickly after WBTV Investigation
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket sold in N.C. won $2 million in Monday’s drawing
A Charlotte man is one of 75 people whose prison sentences will be commuting by President Joe...
Charlotte man has prison sentence commuted by President Biden
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston

Latest News

Reynolds Tomter celebrates his 105th birthday on April 26th, 2022.
WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
An abandoned factory building in Hickory burned down in the early morning hours of Wednesday,...
Major fire burns abandoned Hickory factory
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament