K9 finds drugs, pistol in Lancaster High parking lot search

Lancaster High School front entrance flipped after decades of confusion
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A K9 with the safety department at Lancaster High School located a gun and drugs during a search in the parking lot, according to the Lancaster County School District.

The search took place on Tuesday and two bags of what is believed to be marijuana, in addition to other drug paraphernalia were located. A second unconnected vehicle was searched and two containers of marijuana and a pistol were found in the trunk.

Two students connected to each search will be suspended and may face criminal charges from the Lancaster Police Department.

“While these two events are disappointing, they did not occur inside the school,” a Lancaster County Schools spokesperson said. “The weapon was inside a closed bag in a locked trunk. Furthermore, these illegal items were found through the proactive actions of the school district and our drug and weapon detection program.

We hope that parents, students, and our community will find some solace in the fact that our work to detect weapons was successful.”

