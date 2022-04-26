NC DHHS Flu
Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

A report found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021. (WCBS, ADL, NYPD, @MarkLevineNYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

