First Alert for Tuesday: Afternoon plans could be interrupted by storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will cross the WBTV viewing area this afternoon and bring a decent chance for scattered showers and one or two stronger thunderstorms.

First Alert: Afternoon plans could be interrupted by storms

Cool and dry weather follows for the rest of the workweek

Small shower risk now part of the weekend forecast

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’ll start the day with sunshine and highs will range from the upper 70s in the Foothills to the low to mid-80s in the Piedmont before any rain comes to town. A First Alert has been hoisted, just because the afternoon timing of the rain and any lightning could disrupt outdoor afternoon plans, and while the severe weather risk is pretty low, one or two storms could bring gusty winds and small hail.

FIRST ALERT: Here's a general timeline of this afternoon's band of showers & thunderstorms. The overall risk for severe weather is pretty low around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but one or two storms could bring gusty winds & small hail. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/IxuQ3pF4Un — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 26, 2022

After the cold front blows through, we’ll clear out tonight and cool down for the second half of the week. Lows tonight will back down to the much cooler 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows again in the 40s. Friday will be partly sunny and probably dry with highs holding in the seasonal middle 70s.

Following today's cool front, temperatures around #CLT - both by day & at night - will knock back, just a little below the late-April average for the second part of the week. Over the weekend, a warm front will cross the @wbtv_news area, warming us back up. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/SSuNAbL34i — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 26, 2022

Saturday and Sunday will bring a small shower chance a warm front cuts northward across the Carolinas. Highs in the lower 70s are forecast for Saturday, warming to near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.