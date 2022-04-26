NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

Much cooler temperatures move in by the overnight hours.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few strong to severe storms are possible today as our cold front works east.

  • First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
  • Cooler, drier conditions move in for the rest of the work week
  • A bit unsettled by the weekend and start of next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After a warm and dry start to the day, a cold front is changing things up for the rest of our Tuesday! Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the early evening hours, a few of which could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concerns with any storms that do intensify this afternoon. Once the cold front moves east, drier and cooler conditions will filter in for our Tuesday night.

Expect temperatures to fall quickly out of the 80s and eventually into the 40s by the time we wake up Wednesday morning. With high pressure building in, we’ll be dry and sunny for the middle of the week, just cooler. Highs will be back into the low to mid-70s by tomorrow afternoon. This trend will continue through about Friday morning before clouds and rain chances steadily pick up into the weekend.

Although we’ll see a gradual warming trend by the second half of the seven-day forecast, rain chances will be climbing as well. No need to cancel outdoor plans just yet this weekend, but scattered showers and storms are looking possible. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great Tuesday!

