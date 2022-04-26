NC DHHS Flu
First Alert in place for Tuesday with some cooler temps on the way

Rain totals will vary across the WBTV viewing area, but the chance for scattered showers and possible storms returns on Tuesday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our string of 80-degree days is about to come to an end. A First Alert is in place as scattered showers and storms return for our Tuesday!

The past few days have felt more like the start of June than the end of April, but cooler temperatures are on the way.

  • Warm and dry evening ahead
  • First Alert: Showers & storms to impact Tuesday afternoon plans
  • Cooler, drier end to the workweek

Temperatures topped out in the mid-80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. With high pressure anchored just off the East Coast, anticipate warm and dry conditions to last through any Monday evening plans. Changes arrive by Tuesday, however!

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

A First Alert is in place for your Tuesday as a cold front brings showers and storms to the area just in time for afternoon plans. The rain won’t last long but keep your umbrella and First Alert Weather app handy if you’ll be out and about around that time. Rain totals will vary across the area, from a trace to 0.5″+, just depending on where the storms set up. Fortunately, the rain should exit most of our area by the evening commute before cooler temperatures work in for the rest of the week.

Expect morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s Wednesday through Friday! High pressure will be building back in during this timeframe, keeping us dry and mostly sunny for the second half of the workweek.

A gradual warming trend will then take us through the weekend with a few showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday. This warmer and more unsettled trend looks to linger into the start of next week.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great week!

