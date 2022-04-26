Driving while impaired charges dismissed against former Rowan County EMS worker

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges filed in July, 2020, against a former Rowan County Emergency Services worker in relation to a traffic accident have been dismissed. Daniel Pettus Bolan Robinson was originally charged with driving while impaired, felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol.

The charges came about after a traffic accident on Godbey Road near Highway 801. The Robinson’s 2020 Jeep ran off the road, hit a culvert, then hit a tree. Caitlyn Robinson in the passenger seat was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Jeep. Daniel Robinson was trapped in the Jeep until he could be rescued by emergency responders.

The accident was “in no way work-related,” according to Rowan Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress.

According to court records, the charges were dismissed in March due to insufficient evidence. The dismissal said that the “hospital did not draw blood as part of the defendant’s medical treatment,” adding that “blood panel/toxicology is entirely absent from records obtained by court order.” The prosecutor entered a voluntary dismissal of the charges in this case.

Robinson was terminated on September 27, 2021, according to county officials.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.