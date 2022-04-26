NC DHHS Flu
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT
(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

