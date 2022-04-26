Charlotte man has prison sentence commuted by President Biden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – A Charlotte man’s drug conviction has been commuted by President Joe Biden.

Biden commuted Kelvin Beaufort’s nearly 22-year sentence, which will expire on April 26, 2023. The remainder is set to be served in home confinement.

According to information from the White House, Beaufort was originally sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

The commutation left intact and in effect his 20-year term of supervised release.

Beaufort was one of 75 imprisoned for nonviolent, drug-related convictions whose sentences were commuted by Biden.

The president also granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities, according to the Associated Press.

The White House announced the clemencies Tuesday as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement announcing the clemencies. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”

