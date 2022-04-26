NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College Awards Convocation celebrates success of students, faculty, and staff

More than 60 students, faculty, and staff were honored in this year’s program.
More than 60 students, faculty, and staff were honored in this year’s program.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College gathered on campus in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on Thursday, April 21 for one of the College’s most prestigious ceremonies – to honor the excellence demonstrated by Catawba students, faculty, and staff.

Awards Convocation recognizes excellence in scholastic achievement, student engagement, and professional activities. More than 60 students, faculty, and staff were honored in this year’s program.

“It is a pleasure to join other members of the Catawba community to recognize the accomplishments of students, faculty, and staff who embody our commitment to excellence and individual achievement,” said Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery, Catawba’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Our honorees have all excelled through talent and hard work.”

Most of the awards distributed were eco-friendly, made of Catawba blue, 100% recycled glass to symbolize the College’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

A complete list of award recipients may be found on Catawba’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has fought for more than a year to get coverage to treat his CIDP.
Denied again, Medicare appeal granted quickly after WBTV Investigation
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket sold in N.C. won $2 million in Monday’s drawing
A Charlotte man is one of 75 people whose prison sentences will be commuting by President Joe...
Charlotte man has prison sentence commuted by President Biden
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston

Latest News

An abandoned factory building in Hickory burned down in the early morning hours of Wednesday,...
Major fire burns abandoned Hickory factory
One person has died in a house fire that broke out Tuesday night in Rock Hill.
One dies in Rock Hill, S.C. house fire, officials say
The Clover High School Blue Eagles are world champions. The York County school's indoor...
World champions! Clover High School indoor drumline wins international arts event
The first session was held on Tuesday at Hickory Ridge High.
Cabarrus Schools superintendent meeting with parents in series of forums
The event is happening at the Medicine Shoppe on W. Innes St.
Community medication take back event in Salisbury on Saturday