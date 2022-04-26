Catawba College Awards Convocation celebrates success of students, faculty, and staff

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College gathered on campus in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on Thursday, April 21 for one of the College’s most prestigious ceremonies – to honor the excellence demonstrated by Catawba students, faculty, and staff.

Awards Convocation recognizes excellence in scholastic achievement, student engagement, and professional activities. More than 60 students, faculty, and staff were honored in this year’s program.

“It is a pleasure to join other members of the Catawba community to recognize the accomplishments of students, faculty, and staff who embody our commitment to excellence and individual achievement,” said Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery, Catawba’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Our honorees have all excelled through talent and hard work.”

Most of the awards distributed were eco-friendly, made of Catawba blue, 100% recycled glass to symbolize the College’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

A complete list of award recipients may be found on Catawba’s website here.

