Albemarle could become the latest city to implement a ‘social district’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just a few months, the city of Albemarle could be the latest to implement a ‘social district.’

It means people can walk around in a designated area with open containers of beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages.

Last fall, Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill allowing cities and towns to create these districts in response to the pandemic forcing businesses to stop indoor dining.

Cities like Kannapolis, Hickory, Salisbury, and even Asheville- have already done it.

Downtown Albemarle is home to many small businesses, some are old and some are new. An old fire station will become Uwharrie Brewing this summer.

“It’s the first production brewery that we have here,” Colton Baker, owner of Uwharrie Brewing, told WBTV.

Baker hopes the proposed social district will get approved within months of his doors opening.

“If people want to get a drink beforehand, they can come here and walk to several of our downtown restaurants,” he said.

Business owners in Albemarle have high hopes that it will not just be the ones selling alcohol who will benefit.

“I definitely think it will bring more people to the area and get people more involved in our downtown, and I also think it will help bring more businesses here,” Mary Wysocki, who owns gift shop Make It Personal, said.

Wysocki moved her shop to the downtown area about three years ago. She’s ready to allow customers to sip on a drink while they shop, especially on Saturdays.

“We do have the bar across the street,” she said. “Right now we close at two, so I’m hoping we could extend our hours and get more people in here.”

Main Street Manager with the city of Albemarle, Joy Almond, says overall people seem to be embracing the idea.

“For the most part the response has been positive,” Almond said. “A lot of people see it as a way to keep the trajectory moving in our city.”

The city held two public input meetings on Monday.

Almond said there were some concerns on enforcement and potential issues arising, but she says those problems have not happened in other cities implementing this.

The next step is presenting city council with an ordinance draft next month.

City council would then vote on it.

