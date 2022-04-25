NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

The truck driver told police after the incident that his brakes went out as he was traveling 40 to 45 miles per hour. (WEWS, Montville Township Police via CNN)
By WEWS Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WEWS) - A truck driver in Ohio narrowly missed hitting a school bus filled with children when he lost control and was unable to brake.

The Montville Police Department released dashcam footage from the Tuesday morning incident. It shows the moments a driver lost control of his tractor-trailer. The 80,000-pound vehicle was racing down the street, unable to brake, at 40 to 45 miles per hour.

The driver laid on the horn, as the truck neared a school bus stopped on the road to pick up elementary school students. The bus had its red lights flashing and its stop sign arm out.

The tractor-trailer was racing down the street, unable to brake, and getting closer and closer to a school bus. (MONTVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT via CNN)

In the dashcam video, the truck driver started yelling as he neared the back of the bus, “Stop. Stop. Stop. No!”

The bus driver, who was training a new driver, was alarmed by the sound of a horn behind her.

“Good God, he ain’t gonna make it,” she said on video from inside the bus.

Thankfully, the truck driver was able to weave between the bus and a pickup truck on the other side of the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, Josh Click, had to back up and into an SUV behind him to make room for the oncoming tractor-trailer.

“I’m just kind of sitting there. Next thing I know, I hear a horn blaring, and I look up and realize there is a tractor-trailer heading down my way, head on,” Click said. “So, I had to do what I had to do to protect myself and the kids. It was one of those moments where you realize things can happen in an instant.”

In video, after the truck sped past, one child on the bus can be heard asking, “What was that?”

“You don’t want to know,” replied one of the bus drivers, both shocked and relieved.

The truck continued about a quarter-mile down the road before it was able to stop.

The close call sent shivers down the spines of school district employees, parents and police.

Police Chief Matt Neil said this could have been a major disaster, potentially resulting in many injuries or fatalities.

“I’m just glad that crisis was averted. This could have been devastating to our community and to the whole county, the whole area,” Neil said. “He [The driver] handled everything in a very professional manner. In 15 seconds, he had to make a decision: Where am I putting this 80,000-pound truck?”

Police still have many questions about the incident. They were not initially aware of the potential brake failure, and the truck driver drove it back to a truck yard before officers had a chance to talk to him.

Police may consult with prosecutors about possible charges.

A motor carrier inspector is also part of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’
The interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools starts Monday after former...
Interim superintendent for CMS takes over on Monday
Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4...
One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4...
One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte