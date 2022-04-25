Warmest day of spring before First Alert for Tuesday showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure, which helped promote the beautiful weekend weather, will hold on for one more day before a cold front moves in from the west with a band of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today, but with highs in the middle 80s, today will be the warmest day so far this spring season. There will also be a gusty southerly breeze blowing most of the day.
Mostly clear and mild again tonight, lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
A cold front will move through the WBTV viewing area Tuesday and bring a decent chance for scattered showers and perhaps one or two stronger thunderstorms. We’ll start with sunshine and highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s before any rain comes to town. A First Alert has been hoisted, just because the afternoon timing of the rain and any lightning could disrupt outdoor afternoon plans. After the cold front blows through, we’ll briefly cool down for the second half of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the 40s. Friday will be partly sunny and probably dry with highs holding in the seasonal middle 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will bring just a slight shower chance with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, warming to the lower 80s on Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
