NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request

A death row inmate who wants neurological testing is taking his case to the nation’s highest court.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An Ohio death row inmate, who wants neurological testing done, takes his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday, justices will hear arguments from lawyers representing Raymond Twyford and the State of Ohio. Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and his lawyers argue that there’s potential evidence left to be discovered.

Tywford was convicted of murdering a man who was accused of sexually assaulting two children whose mother Twyford lived with. Michael Benza, a Tywford attorney, said his client needs neurological testing.

Benza said, “When Ray was a teenager, he tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. And he has these 20 to 30 bullet fragments inside his brain.”

Benza wants to know whether those bullet fragments impact Tywford’s ability to process information or his competency. The testing can’t be done at the prison and would require the state transporting Tywford to a medical facility about an hour away. Lower courts gave the green light, but the State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn those decisions.

The state didn’t schedule an interview before our deadline, but we spoke with George Washington University law professor Paul Schiff Berman who analyzed the state’s argument, which is presented with Chillicothe Correctional Institute Warden Tim Shoop as the petitioner.

Schiff Berman said, “The warden is saying that he doesn’t have to do this because there’s no indication that the information that would be gained from the neurological exam will actually be admissible.”

Schiff Berman also notes that with the Supreme Court’s more conservative makeup, there’s a greater chance the court could overturn the lower court decisions.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers is listed as the counsel of record for the state.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
Harper Creek Trail
Mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County found safe
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: McCrae Dowless, key to NC-9 election fraud case, speaks after release from jail
McCrae Dowless’s family says ‘rest of the story’ will be told on election fraud allegations
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to lingerie photos
The construction work for the Panthers practice facility might be stalled, or even finished for...
‘Panthers Interchange’ being completed on I-77, despite practice facility situation
A few members of the Charlotte City Council and some candidates vying to get on the council...
Candidates for Charlotte City Council gather for town hall event