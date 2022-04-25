NC DHHS Flu
Tar Heels’ Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots past Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the...
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots past Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season.

Getting Love back is a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game.

He announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. With Love’s return, the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek.

Love was considered a potential second-round NBA draft pick. He has athleticism and game-changing scoring potential that was critical to the Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

