NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Search underway for mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County

The mother and son are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay, according to emergency services.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – First responders are actively searching for a mother and her 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County.

According to Caldwell County Emergency Services, the search is happening in the Harper Creek Trail area.

First responders said April Tester and her son, Desmond, split from their family at the trailhead at 5 p.m. Sunday and never met back with them.

The mother and son are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay, according to emergency services.

Officials said the mother was in shorts, a pink tank top and flip-flops, while the son was wearing black shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers.

Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

Latest News

Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Landis Police and several other agencies conducted the traffic checkpoint on Saturday.
Landis Public Safety traffic checkpoint nets dozens of charges for various offenses
City of Rock Hill to vote on restricting panhandlers
City of Rock Hill set to vote on restricting panhandlers
The Rowan Chamber's 2021-2022 Leadership Rowan Class from August, 2021.
Rowan Chamber accepting applications for 30th Leadership Rowan class