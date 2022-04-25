Search underway for mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – First responders are actively searching for a mother and her 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County.

According to Caldwell County Emergency Services, the search is happening in the Harper Creek Trail area.

First responders said April Tester and her son, Desmond, split from their family at the trailhead at 5 p.m. Sunday and never met back with them.

The mother and son are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay, according to emergency services.

Officials said the mother was in shorts, a pink tank top and flip-flops, while the son was wearing black shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers.

