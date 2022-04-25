Rowan-Salisbury Schools salutes extraordinary volunteer, Velma Knox

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve driven past Hurley Elementary School during drop-off or dismissal, you’ve probably seen Velma Knox hard at work directing traffic and keeping students safe.

Knox is a South Rowan High School graduate, and she’s spent her entire life living and investing in the Rowan County community. Her relationship with Rowan-Salisbury Schools began more than 30 years ago when she was hired as the head custodian at Hurley Elementary School in 1989.

Her husband, who was the head custodian at West Rowan Middle School at the time, encouraged her to apply for the position. She did and embarked on a new adventure. When it came time to retire in 2014, Knox still wanted to keep her relationship with the students and staff. What better way than to volunteer?

“I love the children and they keep me motivated,” Knox said. “I enjoy being around people and getting out and keeping on the go.” She added that some of her favorite duties include directing morning and afternoon school traffic, assisting in the classrooms and supporting staff. “Mrs. Knox has been an incredible and faithful volunteer. She stayed throughout COVID, which was an amazing blessing,” said Hurley Principal Jennifer Brown.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.