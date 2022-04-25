Rowan Chamber accepting applications for 30th Leadership Rowan class

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it is now taking applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Rowan Class. For 30 years the Leadership Rowan program has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well networked and passionate about the success of the area.

“I am excited to announce that we are currently accepting applications for our 30th Leadership Rowan Class. This is a fantastic opportunity for our Rowan County area residents to learn in depth information about our county and to have a look ‘behind the curtain,’ if you will. We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 725 graduates of the program,” said Nick Means (F&M Bank) and Steering Committee Chairman.

Leadership Rowan is a transformational experience for both the participants and the organizations they serve. Class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts. Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspective, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.

“This experience has been an ideal balance of information, engagement, and welcomed nostalgia. Armed with a renewed respect and awareness of the many hidden and unassuming gems this county has to offer, I am inspired, empowered and eager to be a value-adding member of this great community. Charge to lead accepted!”

said Terri Stevenson with Livingstone College.

“Leadership Rowan has given me a sense of community that I would never have experienced without participating in the program! I have found two local non-profit organizations (Communities in Schools and Prevent Child Abuse Rowan) I will continue to champion throughout my time in Rowan County. I’ve enjoyed not only the experiences, but the amazing group of individuals I’ve had the pleasure of meeting,” said Daniel Potts with Potts Financial Services, Inc.

Many of the most dynamic leaders from all fields apply each year for the nine-month experience and only 30 are selected to build a class representative of the community. Applications are open through May 20, 2022. The class will begin in August 2022 and conclude in May 2023. Complete program and application details are available at www.rowanchamber.com. For additional information, contact the Rowan Chamber at 704.633.4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.

