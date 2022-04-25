NC DHHS Flu
Ross Chastain steals victory at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet,...
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Ross Chastain surged into the lead as he closed in on the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to steal his second career Cup Series win.

Chastain simply stayed in line over the final few laps as leader Erik Jones and reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson fought for the win.

Larson made his attempt for the winning-pass on the final lap and Jones moved for the defensive block.

Chastain just pointed his Chevrolet straight, slipped past the leaders and won for the second time in five races.

Chastain and William Byron are the only multiple-race winners a quarter of the way through the Cup season.

