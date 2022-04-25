NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte

Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4 a.m. Monday following the crash.
Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4 a.m. Monday following the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an overnight crash in south Charlotte.

Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4 a.m. Monday following the crash.

WBTV crews were on the scene of the collision shortly after it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. An SUV sustained extensive damage.

Medic said that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment

Latest News

Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4...
One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte
The construction work for the Panthers practice facility might be stalled, or even finished for...
'Panthers Interchange' still being completed, despite practice facility situation
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord