One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an overnight crash in south Charlotte.

Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4 a.m. Monday following the crash.

WBTV crews were on the scene of the collision shortly after it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. An SUV sustained extensive damage.

Medic said that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

