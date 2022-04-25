One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte
Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4 a.m. Monday following the crash.
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an overnight crash in south Charlotte.
WBTV crews were on the scene of the collision shortly after it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. An SUV sustained extensive damage.
Medic said that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
