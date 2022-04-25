NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in late-night Fort Mill, S.C. crash

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Fort Mill Parkway when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and the vehicle left the roadway.
Crews were called to a deadly motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Fort Mill.
Crews were called to a deadly motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Fort Mill.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash late Sunday night in Fort Mill.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Fort Mill Parkway when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Montuori of Fort Mill, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
Breaking News
Search underway for mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer

Latest News

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the North Carolina Department of Labor three...
City of Salisbury receives Safety Awards three years in a row
Nicholas Alston James, of York, is facing five counts after allegedly admitting to throwing the...
Authorities: Man charged with throwing objects off I-77 overpass, striking vehicles in Chester County, S.C.
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Landis Police and several other agencies conducted the traffic checkpoint on Saturday.
Landis Public Safety traffic checkpoint nets dozens of charges for various offenses