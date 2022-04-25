Motorcyclist killed in late-night Fort Mill, S.C. crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash late Sunday night in Fort Mill.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Fort Mill Parkway when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Montuori of Fort Mill, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

