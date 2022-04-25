NC DHHS Flu
Mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County found safe

First responders said the woman and her son were hiking in the Harper Creek Trail area when they split from their family at the trailhead Sunday.
Harper Creek Trail
Harper Creek Trail(Caldwell County Emergency Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother and her 8-year-old son who were reported missing while hiking in Caldwell County have been located.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the two were found safe and are in good shape.

First responders said the woman and her son were hiking in the Harper Creek Trail area when they split from their family at the trailhead at 5 p.m. Sunday and never met back with them.

The mother and son got separated after turning down a wrong trail with no cell cervice and spent the night near a creek bed and hiked out Monday morning.

The two were found shortly after 11 a.m. when they hiked out and met a searcher.

Emergency services said the two are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay.

There was no immediate information as to where the two were located.

